Eric Bischoff Blasts 'Dirt Sheet Scumbags' over Rumors on WWE SmackDown Role

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Eric Bischoff refuted rumors he won't have much input on the creative direction of SmackDown Live upon assuming his role as executive director of the show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported Bischoff was unlikely to serve as the creative leader for SmackDown's storylines. The presumption was that he instead would work closely with Fox as the network becomes the show's new home in October.

Bischoff addressed the situation on his podcast 83 Weeks (h/t Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc):

"I've been reading a lot of the 'dirt' from a lot of the 'dirt sheets'/faux journalists out there that presumably are trying to convince people that they know what's really going on. So far, the reporting on all of my—everything that I've read has been wrong! I'm not going to address it specifically because No. 1 I don't want to give them or the crap that they bring any credibility. My start date was never supposed to be before July 22. I made that very clear and that was the understanding across the board but nonetheless, it was reported across the boards early on by dirt sheet scumbags not-to-be-named-here and it was reported wrong."

Bischoff added he's going to face a lengthy adjustment process because he hasn't worked with WWE on a full-time basis since 2007. His counterpart on Raw, Paul Heyman, had the added advantage of being a fixture on Raw as Brock Lesnar's advocate before becoming an executive director.

To some extent, it might be better for Bischoff to take a back seat on SmackDown. During his time in charge of WCW, he allowed the wrestlers to have a lot of latitude both in what they said in their promos and how they handled their matches. That gave Nitro a level of spontaneity and turned it into must-watch television every week.

Granted, his approach helped foster the dysfunction that ultimately led to WCW's demise, but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will ensure SmackDown doesn't go completely off the rails structurally.

One issue with WWE at the moment, however, is how much McMahon and others are stifling their performers under the weight of creative mandates, something upon which Jon Moxley elaborated in great detail.

As much influence as McMahon likes to wield on WWE's programming, he'd be smart to take a page from Bischoff and give wrestlers a little more freedom inside the ring.