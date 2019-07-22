Virgil van Dijk Talks Ballon d'Or, Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said it is a "big honour" to be one of the favourites to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or and has also discussed the Reds' hopes of lifting the Premier League title next season.

The Netherlands international spoke to Tom Rostance at BBC Sport about his pride at the possibility of being named the best player in the world for the first time in his career.

"Obviously, it is a big honour to be named as one of the favourites to win such a prestigious award but what can I do?" he said. "I just get on with playing."

Van Dijk has been a big hit for Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton in January 2018. He played a key role in their UEFA Champions League win last season:

The Dutch star was also vital to the Reds' Premier League charge. The team finished just a point behind champions Manchester City but boasted the meanest defence in the top flight, with just 22 goals conceded in 38 games.

Van Dijk's performances have already seen him pick up the Premier League Player of the Year and the PFA Premier League Player of the Year awards:

The Dutch star is now in contention to become the first defender to win the Ballon d'Or since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

Van Dijk also spoke about his determination to help Liverpool end their Premier League trophy drought after last season's near-miss, per Rostance.

"We were so close last year, unfortunately it didn't happen but the only thing we can do is go for it. There are so many games. Our December period is a madness, basically. Last season we lost only one game, we did everything we could but City were just a little bit better than us. We have to respect that as well. We are going to try and do even better than last year."

Liverpool and Manchester City will be expected to battle it out again for the title next season. The Reds managed 97 points last season, their best-ever haul in the Premier League, but may need to improve on that to pip Pep Guardiola's side to top spot.