Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady Contract Extension Not 'On the Horizon at This Point'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps on the field before the start of an NFL football training camp, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Although Tom Brady is entering the final year of his deal with the New England Patriots, an extension beyond the 2019 season "[isn't] on the horizon at this point," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brady deflected questions about his contract status when asked by reporters in June: "That's none of your business. I've never really talked about my contract or anything like that so I don't really want to start doing that now."

       

