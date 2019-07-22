Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady Contract Extension Not 'On the Horizon at This Point'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Although Tom Brady is entering the final year of his deal with the New England Patriots, an extension beyond the 2019 season "[isn't] on the horizon at this point," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brady deflected questions about his contract status when asked by reporters in June: "That's none of your business. I've never really talked about my contract or anything like that so I don't really want to start doing that now."



