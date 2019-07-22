Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann 'Would Love to Play' with Alexandre Lacazette

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has said he "would love to play" with Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Griezmann talked to James Dale at Sky Sports News about which Premier League players he would like to link up with following his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid.

"I would love to play with [Alexandre] Lacazette. He's a friend of mine, we played together in the national team. He's an amazing player, has a lot of talent."

Lacazette joined Arsenal in 2017 from French side Lyon. He has gone on to form a prolific partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Gunners attack:

His form saw him attract interest from Barcelona before the club signed Griezmann, according to Metro.

The Frenchman was asked about the speculation and said it was "flattering" to hear of interest from the Spanish champions, per Telefoot (h/t Amitai Winehouse for MailOnline).

Lacazette's profile has also appeared on Barcelona's website:

The striker's former manager at Lyon, Claude Puel, has said that the 28-year-old would be a good fit for the Catalan giants, per Anna Perez Roura at Sport.

"Lacazette could be a player like Luis Suarez," he said. "He can come back to midfield to play a bit and ask for the ball in space. For me he could do very, very well at Barcelona."

However, the Arsenal striker is contracted to the north London club until 2022 and has spoken about staying at the Premier League side, per James Olley at Standard Sport.

"If the club is really happy with me and I'm happy, I will stay. In France, they say 27, 28 is one of the best ages in your career. I wish it is not the last [good season] at Arsenal and I hope I will be better and better in the next years."

Griezmann and Lacazette may link up again on international duty with France. However, the Arsenal striker has been left out of the most recent squads and has work to do to force his way into manager Didier Deschamps' plans.