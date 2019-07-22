Seahawks' Jarran Reed Apologizes for Suspension, Disagrees with NFL's Decision

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed took to Twitter to apologize to his team and fans for being suspended by the NFL:

The league announced a six-game suspension for the 26-year-old Monday as a result of an alleged assault two years ago, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A woman accused Reed of assault in April 2017. Though police investigated, he was not arrested or charged.

Reed has denied the allegation and said in his statement that he disagreed with the league's decision to suspend him.

Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated broke down the league's ruling:

Reed's absence on the field will be significant after what was clearly his best season in the NFL in 2018.

The 2016 second-round pick had three total sacks in his first two seasons before breaking out with 10.5 sacks last year. He also had 24 quarterback hits while leading the team with 14 tackles for a loss last year.

He was one of the best interior defenders in the NFL and was a key part of the team finishing 11th in the league in points allowed.

However, the Seahawks will have to play without him to start the 2019 season, which is an even bigger loss considering Frank Clark was traded in the offseason. This leaves no one on the roster who had more than four sacks last season for the first six games.

Veteran Ziggy Ansah and rookie L.J. Collier could help the pass rush, but Reed's suspension will likely leave a hole in the middle of the defensive line.