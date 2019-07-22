Ivan Rakitic Says His 'Plan Is to Continue with Barcelona' Amid Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said his "plan is to continue with Barcelona" amid speculation he could be sold by the Spanish champions in the summer transfer window.

The Croatia international is with the squad in Japan for pre-season friendlies against Chelsea and Vissel Kobe and told reporters he wants to remain at the Camp Nou:

"My plan is to continue with Barcelona. It's a situation that I'm used to since I signed here, as last year the same thing happened to me. I talked to the club and the coach, but my intention is very clear. I want to continue and continue enjoying my football because I have more years left on my contract."

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

Rakitic is one of six players Barcelona are willing to include in a deal to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky in Germany (h/t Sky Sports).

The 31-year-old has been at Barcelona since joining from Sevilla in 2014 and has a contract that runs until 2021. He was a regular under manager Ernesto Valverde last season and made more passes per game than any other player in La Liga:

However, Rakitic faces increased competition for a starting spot in the first XI next season.

Frenkie de Jong has arrived from Ajax, while Valverde also has Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Carles Alena and Arthur to choose from.

Barcelona B midfielder Riqui Puig may also be promoted to the first team next season. The 19-year-old is one of nine Barca B players who have been included in the club's trip to Japan:

The Spanish champions consider Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho to be two players who "provide a great chance to make some money this summer," according to Jordi Gil at Sport.

Barcelona have invested heavily this summer bringing in De Jong for an initial €75 million and splashing out €120 million on Antoine Griezmann.

The club also continue to be linked with a move for Neymar, although PSG sporting director has said they are yet to make an offer in an interview with Le Parisien (h/t Marca).

The arrival of Neymar at the Camp Nou would mean Barcelona may have to sell some big names to balance the books.

Rakitic's position may then become vulnerable given he would still command a decent transfer fee and the club have younger midfield options available.