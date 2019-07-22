Sporting Chief Talks Bruno Fernandes Transfer Fee Amid Manchester United Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has discussed how much midfielder Bruno Fernandes is likely to cost in the summer transfer window amid speculation Manchester United are interested in his services.

Varandas told RTP (h/t Dominic Booth at the Manchester Evening News) that he will not allow the Portugal international to leave on the cheap.

"I don't know if there are many or if there are few (interested clubs). What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55 million, €62 million… for that he doesn't leave, for sure. If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But (only) if Bruno leaves."

Manchester United are preparing to offer £50 million for Fernandes, according to Miguel Delaney at the Independent. However, they may need to increase their offer to complete the deal.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette explained why Manchester United should sign Fernandes:

The midfielder enjoyed a fine season last time out with Sporting and helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Squawka Football highlighted his contribution for the club:

Fernandes looks a good option for Manchester United, whose midfield was lacking in creativity last season. The team finished sixth in the Premier League and managed only 65 goals from their 38 top-flight encounters.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James during the summer transfer window but has said more players could arrive, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic.

"As I've said to you, we're working on one or two and we're still hoping, but I also understand that the market has changed," he said. "Prices have soared."

Manchester United need to add quality to their squad if they are to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool next season, but Varandas has made it clear they will have to dig deep if they want to bring in Fernandes.