Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Hasn't 'Firmly Decided' on Contract Holdout

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signals a first down after long run in the first half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott may hold out this summer as he seeks a long-term contract extension, though he reportedly hasn't made a decision on doing so just yet.  

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Elliott is keeping his options open for now:

"From what I'm told, as recently as yesterday, all options were still on the table," Rapoport said. "[Elliott] still had not yet firmly decided whether or not he was going to hold out. If he does not hold out, that means contract negotiations are going in the right direction, or at least he trusts the Cowboys to get a deal done."

                   

