Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Hasn't 'Firmly Decided' on Contract Holdout

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott may hold out this summer as he seeks a long-term contract extension, though he reportedly hasn't made a decision on doing so just yet.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Elliott is keeping his options open for now:

"From what I'm told, as recently as yesterday, all options were still on the table," Rapoport said. "[Elliott] still had not yet firmly decided whether or not he was going to hold out. If he does not hold out, that means contract negotiations are going in the right direction, or at least he trusts the Cowboys to get a deal done."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.