NBA Stars Who Could Still Be Traded Before 2019-20 Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

These are anxious times for the Washington Wizards.

While they've long displayed a brave face and an unwillingness to part with All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, their resolve will soon be tested. They plan to offer him a three-year, $111 million contract extension as soon as he's eligible on Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Should Beal decline the deal, Washington must at least think about what that could mean for its future.

Newly minted general manager Tommy Sheppard told Wojnarowski they do not plan to engage trade talks on Beal should he turn down the offer. But what if they get wind that he's thinking about a possible relocation? Others believe that's where this is headed.

"He's out of there," one source told Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

The Wizards might need a teardown and restart. They seemed to acknowledge some structural issues this summer, as they went younger and cheaper in free agency. The organization might be better for it in the long haul, but how did Beal react? In late June, he told Buckner, "You want to win and make sure you're in a position to do so."

Washington can't give him that opportunity. Not with John Wall sidelined indefinitely by a ruptured Achilles and the roster lacking any obvious difference-makers.

If the Wizards made Beal available, he'd surely fetch a rebuild-friendly package of prospects and picks. He's been to the past two All-Star Games, and he keeps getting better. This past season, he became the first Wizard and just the 11th player of the 2000s to average at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds. He'll command a king's ransom if he ever hits the trade block.