Giants Rumors: Safeties Johnathan Cyprien, Tre Boston Visiting New York

The New York Giants are exploring the safety market, holding visits with free-agent veterans Johnathan Cyprien and Tre Boston on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Giants are heading into training camp with Jabrill Peppers and Antoine Bethea atop the depth chart at safety, with Michael Thomas also vying for playing time.

Both Cyprien and Boston would be depth options for the Giants.

Cyprien, 28, started 10 games for the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 season, registering 57 tackles and a sack. He missed all of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL in training camp, however, and was released by the Titans this March.

He would be a clear backup in New York, offering the team more depth.

Boston, 27, would likely push for more playing time. He started 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season, posting 79 tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He's also versatile with the ability to play close to the line of scrimmage or deeper in coverage.

Daniel Rymer of Pro Football Focus wrote in March that Boston would be a solid addition for any team:

"Boston has developed a reputation for making plays on the ball during his short career, as evidenced by his 10 combined interceptions and pass breakups on 30 targets last season. Among safeties with at least 10 targets in 2018, Boston’s forced incompletion percentage of 26.7 percent ranked fourth. Considering that the longest pass Boston gave up in all of 2018 went for just 22 yards, his knack for making plays on the ball is even more impressive because he was rarely burned for big yardage."

While Cyprien would likely be a backup, Boston could legitimately give Bethea a run for his money at free safety. He would certainly add a layer of competition at the position in training camp.