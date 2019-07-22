Jets RB Le'Veon Bell Defends His Life Outside NFL in NSFW Instagram Video

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell has taken some criticism this offseason from fans who believe he's too focused on his non-football endeavors.

The New York Jets running back has apparently had enough.

"Real s--t bro, I'm tired of this social media s--t," Bell said in an Instagram video. "Everybody telling me 'You're not focused, you only want to make music, he wanna play basketball, he do everything besides play football.'

"Let me tell y'all something. I know y'all got a favorite person, favorite athlete, your mom, your dad, whoever. So if somebody works at Target, do you think when they work their 9-5, they go home and all they're doing is worrying about putting f--kin' s--t on the shelves? They're tryin' to worry about what serial number is coming up? No. You think Bron is waking up...oh, he ain't having no Taco Tuesdays? Y'all thinking he's just hoopin' all day? Y'all think Beyonce is waking up and singing all day?"

Bell, who filmed the video at an airport, then sarcastically ran down the steps to mock what he feels fans expect him to do in his free time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.