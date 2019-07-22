Texans' Justin Reid Safe After Car Crash; Feels 'Better' Than After Some Games

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was not seriously injured after being rear-ended by a drunk driver Saturday night.

"As some of you know, I was involved in an accident last night from being hit from behind by a drunk driver," Reid tweeted. "Thankfully aside from a few bruises, nobody involved was seriously injured. Makes me think about the Cam Newton crash from a couple of years ago. Scary stuff. Make good decisions out there on the [road]!

"I feel better than I do sometimes after football games lol."

Reid made 88 tackles and recorded three interceptions during his rookie season in 2018, playing in all 16 games (12 starts).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.