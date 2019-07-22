Texans' Justin Reid Safe After Car Crash; Feels 'Better' Than After Some Games

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid during a press conference after an NFL football Organized Team Activity workout Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the team practice facilities in Houston.
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was not seriously injured after being rear-ended by a drunk driver Saturday night.

"As some of you know, I was involved in an accident last night from being hit from behind by a drunk driver," Reid tweeted. "Thankfully aside from a few bruises, nobody involved was seriously injured. Makes me think about the Cam Newton crash from a couple of years ago. Scary stuff. Make good decisions out there on the [road]!

"I feel better than I do sometimes after football games lol."

Reid made 88 tackles and recorded three interceptions during his rookie season in 2018, playing in all 16 games (12 starts).

      

