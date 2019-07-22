Filipe Luis Hopes Neymar Rejoins Barcelona 'For the Good of Brazilian Football'

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Filipe Luis has said he hopes Neymar returns to Barcelona because it will be good for Brazilian football, but he warned "it will not be easy."

Neymar, 27, left Barca two years ago to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record £200 million fee.

The Brazilian superstar reportedly now wants to leave PSG, and his preference would be to return to the Camp Nou, per Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News.

Luis, who has played regularly alongside Neymar for the Brazil national team, said he would be happy to see his compatriot back at Barca, per Cope's Tiempo de Juego (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani):

"I want him to finish in Barcelona. At Barca, Neymar is happy. I want him to enjoy and play next to [Lionel] Messi. I hope, for the good of Brazilian football, that Neymar returns to Barca, but I think it will not be easy."

Barca have already made two major signings this summer. They spent €120 million (£107 million) to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, and £65 million on Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

PSG would want to at least recoup the money they spent to sign Neymar, but Barca have reportedly offered cash plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele:

Both Coutinho and Dembele would become largely surplus to requirements if Neymar went back to Barca as competition would be intense for attacking spots with Messi, Griezmann and Luis Suarez also in the squad.

PSG, though, are not interested in taking attackers as part of any deal for Neymar, and will "only consider defensive reinforcements," per Ignasi Oliva Gispert of Goal.

As noted by Luis, striking a deal that will satisfy all parties and see Neymar move back to the Camp Nou will not be easy, not least as Barca have already spent a huge amount this summer.

It seems clear that Neymar wants out of PSG for good, though, and he has reportedly offered his services to Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in case the Barcelona move does not come off, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Santi Gimenez of AS).

Those four clubs are among the handful who could potentially afford him. But there is not an obvious candidate to sign Neymar if it is not Barcelona, and it is not impossible he could find himself still at PSG next season.