Jurgen Klopp on Yasser Larouci Injury: 'It Looks Like He Was Lucky'

Jurgen Klopp has said Yasser Larouci "was lucky" after being stretchered off during Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Sevilla in Boston on Sunday.

The Reds lost 2-1 at Fenway Park, with Alejandro Pozo netting the winner in the 90th minute following goals from Nolito and Divock Origi.

But the fixture was marred by Joris Gnagnon's horror challenge on Larouci (U.S. only), which led to the 18-year-old being replaced 10 minutes from time after lengthy on-field treatment and leaving the stadium on crutches.

Klopp said after the match the left-back may have avoided serious injury, but he warned he did not know for sure, per ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy:

"It looks like he was lucky but, of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit. He [Gnagnon] hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him, then it's done.

"I don't know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky, but I only spoke quickly to the [doctor] and that's what he said, but we have to see. Yasser couldn't keep on playing, so that's the first not-so-good sign, but in the dressing room it was OK."

Gnagnon was sent off for the challenge, and James Milner criticised the French defender after the match, per LFCTV (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"Was it too much? I thought so, yes, it was a disgraceful tackle. We know it's only a friendly, but I mean, you don't see many red cards in friendlies, do you? Their guy said it is down to the referee and it's a tackle and a foul, but it's very disappointing. We [responded] in the right way.

"It is a tough one for the referee because you don't want to use red cards in friendlies, and it is a rare thing to see. It's not easy to get hold of the game, you don't normally see too many tackles [like Gnagnon's] but it is a disgrace really."

Gnagnon, 22, issued an apology after Sevilla's win:

Liverpool have now lost back-to-back matches on their tour of the United States after their 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Indiana.

They have one more match against Sporting Lisbon at New York's Yankee Stadium before facing Napoli and Lyon back on the other side of the Atlantic.

Liverpool then kick off their 2019-20 campaign with the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 4, and their opening Premier League game of the season is against Norwich City at Anfield on August 9.

Klopp's side fell just short of winning a first league title since 1990 last term as they finished one point behind Pep Guardiola's City despite recording a record points tally:

By winning the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool picked up the ultimate consolation prize. But winning the title will be the club's key aim again in 2019-20, and they will want to hit the ground running against newly promoted Norwich.