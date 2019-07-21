Kendrick Norton Waived by Dolphins Following Arm Amputation After Car Crash

Uncredited/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will reportedly remain with the Miami Dolphins in a different capacity even though his left arm was amputated.

On Sunday, ESPN.com reported the AFC East team waived him with a non-football injury designation. Norton was involved in a car crash near Miami earlier this month, and he was hospitalized for at least six surgeries including the one that resulted in the amputation.

According to the ESPN report, Norton confirmed his playing career is over as he looks to transition into the next stage of his life with a prosthetic arm.

His medical bills were covered by insurance from the NFL and Dolphins, and the team can pay his full salary by placing him on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com said Sunday's move was "a nice touch, as he remains with the team."

Norton impressed in three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes at the collegiate level and tallied five sacks, 18 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumbles in 34 games. He showed enough to convince the Carolina Panthers to select him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Dolphins eventually signed him off Carolina’s practice squad, but he was yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game prior to the accident.