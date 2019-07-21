Alejandro Pozo's Late Goal Lifts Sevilla to Win vs. Liverpool at Fenway Park

Alejandro Pozo's Late Goal Lifts Sevilla to Win vs. Liverpool at Fenway ParkJuly 22, 2019
Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss to Sevilla at Fenway Park during the continuation of their United States preseason tour.
Alejandro Pozo scored the game-winner in the 90th minute of Sunday's friendly despite being down to 10 men, breaking a tie that stood the entire second half. Nolito scored in the first half for Sevilla while Divock Origi was responsible for the only goal for the Reds.
The exhibition was the second of three friendlies for Liverpool in America following their Champions League title, although the results haven't been ideal after suffering a loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first match Friday.
Sevilla was the better team for much of the first half, getting the majority of chances while getting a few shots on goal.
The Spanish club was finally able to break through in the 37th minute with an outstanding finish from Nolito, although Origi was able to answer a few minutes later:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
THAT's how you finish first time 😎 Sevilla get on the board first. Watch on #BRLive ➡️ https://t.co/YCgePNMDfi https://t.co/7OlyprkNp7
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Divock Origi scores off a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, sounds familiar 😏 @LFCUSA equalizes against Sevilla 😎 Watch FREE on #BRLive: https://t.co/YCgePNMDfi https://t.co/rbbNbABlhe
Liverpool had been inconsistent in the match, and Sevilla had performed better in the first 45 minutes, but the team did enough to go into halftime 1-1.
For better or worse, the squad was seemingly taking the match more seriously:
Chris Bascombe @_ChrisBascombe
Sevilla appear to think this is a Champions League game rather than a pre-season friendly.
While this led to some success on the pitch, there were also some ugly tackles throughout the match.
The worst moment was a tackle from Joris Gnagnon in the 76th minute that earned him an immediate red card:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Liverpool's Yasser Larouci carted off after a poor challenge from Sevilla results in a red card 🛑 Our thoughts are with him https://t.co/mbOkm3Bsh5
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC
Joris Gnagnon sent off for Sevilla for a shocking tackle on Yasser Larouci. Absolutely disgraceful from the French defender. Klopp rightly furious. #LFC
Chris Bascombe @_ChrisBascombe
Extraordinary challenge by Joris Gnagnon on Liverpool's young left back Yasser Larouci. Probably as bad as you will see in a professional game, to be honest. Straight red card. Sevilla's approach to this match shocking.
Yasser Larouci was injured on the play and was brought off in a stretcher.
Meanwhile, Liverpool found a bit more success in the second half after making wholesale changes with 11 new players after intermission.
Unfortunately, this didn't lead to any goals with only keeper Simon Mignolet standing out with a strong showing.
It was then Sevilla that got the winning score in the final minutes when Pozo finished a great assist from Munir El Haddadi.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
WHAT A GOAL @SevillaFC_ENG are down a man but still find their way to the back of the net for the lead 🔥 Can @LFCUSA find the equalizer in stoppage time? ➡️ https://t.co/YCgePNMDfi https://t.co/pIjYScbfEa
There was a lot of support for Liverpool in Boston, keeping an exciting atmosphere despite the low stakes of the match:
UK Consulate Boston @UKinBoston
The atmosphere is electric, the pitch looks fantastic, it may not be Anfield but @LFC certainly have a home away from home @FenwayPark. #LFCPreSeason https://t.co/FCCZF4RnWm
Adding in some intense play at times from Sevilla, the competition was likely helpful in getting the Reds prepared for the 2019-20 season.
What's Next?
Liverpool will face Sporting CP in a friendly at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday before returning to Europe. Sevilla have an upcoming friendly against TSG Hoffenheim before the start of league play.
Dinamo Bucharest Manager Stable After Heart Attack