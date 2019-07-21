Alejandro Pozo's Late Goal Lifts Sevilla to Win vs. Liverpool at Fenway Park

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss to Sevilla at Fenway Park during the continuation of their United States preseason tour.

Alejandro Pozo scored the game-winner in the 90th minute of Sunday's friendly despite being down to 10 men, breaking a tie that stood the entire second half. Nolito scored in the first half for Sevilla while Divock Origi was responsible for the only goal for the Reds.

The exhibition was the second of three friendlies for Liverpool in America following their Champions League title, although the results haven't been ideal after suffering a loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first match Friday.

Sevilla was the better team for much of the first half, getting the majority of chances while getting a few shots on goal.

The Spanish club was finally able to break through in the 37th minute with an outstanding finish from Nolito, although Origi was able to answer a few minutes later:

Liverpool had been inconsistent in the match, and Sevilla had performed better in the first 45 minutes, but the team did enough to go into halftime 1-1.

For better or worse, the squad was seemingly taking the match more seriously:

While this led to some success on the pitch, there were also some ugly tackles throughout the match.

The worst moment was a tackle from Joris Gnagnon in the 76th minute that earned him an immediate red card:

Yasser Larouci was injured on the play and was brought off in a stretcher.

Meanwhile, Liverpool found a bit more success in the second half after making wholesale changes with 11 new players after intermission.

Unfortunately, this didn't lead to any goals with only keeper Simon Mignolet standing out with a strong showing.

It was then Sevilla that got the winning score in the final minutes when Pozo finished a great assist from Munir El Haddadi.

There was a lot of support for Liverpool in Boston, keeping an exciting atmosphere despite the low stakes of the match:

Adding in some intense play at times from Sevilla, the competition was likely helpful in getting the Reds prepared for the 2019-20 season.

What's Next?

Liverpool will face Sporting CP in a friendly at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday before returning to Europe. Sevilla have an upcoming friendly against TSG Hoffenheim before the start of league play.