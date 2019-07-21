Patriots News: Sony Michel, Demaryius Thomas to Start Training Camp on PUP List

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel gains yardage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are already dealing with multiple injuries heading into training camp.

Running back Sony Michel and receiver Demaryius Thomas will begin the year on the physically unable to perform list, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Michel has been dealing with a knee injury, while Thomas suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16 of last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    First Group of Patriots Reporting to Training Camp Today

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    First Group of Patriots Reporting to Training Camp Today

    Pats Pulpit
    via Pats Pulpit

    Brett Favre: Baker, Mahomes 'Certainly Match Up to My Style'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brett Favre: Baker, Mahomes 'Certainly Match Up to My Style'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Eric Dickerson Says Big-Name HOFers May Boycott 2019 Ceremony

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eric Dickerson Says Big-Name HOFers May Boycott 2019 Ceremony

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire

    Every Team's Secret Weapon for 2019

    Damien Harris is the Pats' under-the-radar star

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Every Team's Secret Weapon for 2019

    Damien Harris is the Pats' under-the-radar star

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report