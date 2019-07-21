Patriots News: Sony Michel, Demaryius Thomas to Start Training Camp on PUP List

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are already dealing with multiple injuries heading into training camp.

Running back Sony Michel and receiver Demaryius Thomas will begin the year on the physically unable to perform list, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Michel has been dealing with a knee injury, while Thomas suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16 of last season.

