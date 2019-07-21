Mauricio Pochettino Unsure If Tottenham Are Trying to Sign Gareth Bale

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is unsure if Spurs are trying to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Pochettino was asked about Bale after Tottenham's 3-2 International Champions Cup win over Juventus on Sunday, per Standard Sport.

"At the moment I don't have any information from my chairman. I don't know if we are [in for him] or it’s another club. I saw in the media but I do not know which club is going to sign him. I do not know if it is us or another club. It is the job of my chairman to build the best possible club," he said.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said the club is hoping the Wales international leaves soon:

Bale shone during his six years with the north Londoners before completing a move to Real Madrid in 2013:

Spurs are one of several clubs that have been linked with the 30-year-old.

Tottenham are willing to pay up to €60 million (£53.8 million) for Bale but could only afford half his wages, per Marca's Carlos Carpio and Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa.

Beijing Guoan can afford to "match or better" his £600,000-per-week wages and want to make him "the highest-paid player in Chinese football history," according to the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law.

However, Bale is not keen on a move to China, which could open the door for Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions have discussed the possibility of a swap deal involving Neymar, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Bale's next move could be a surprise:

Bale has endured an injury-interrupted career at Real Madrid, but there is no doubt that at his best he is one of Europe's finest attackers with a wealth of experience:

He does not appear to be part of Zidane's future plans at Real Madrid, and a summer departure looks inevitable. However, a return to Spurs would be a surprise unless a compromise can be reached regarding his wages.