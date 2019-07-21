Antoine Griezmann: 'Barcelona Are Building a Team Like a Cheat Code'

David Ramos/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has said Barcelona are "building a team like a cheat code in a video game" following his move to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann, 28, made his long-expected move to Barca earlier this month after the Catalan giants paid his €120 million (£107 million) buyout clause.

The La Liga champions also spent £65 million to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax.

Griezmann hailed the squad that is being put together at Barcelona and said he has had a fine welcome at the club, per Marca:

"The welcome has been very nice. I know that there is someone for every problem that you can have. I went for dinner with Jordi Alba the other day and these things help me feel good and become confident in the group.

"Barcelona are building a team like a cheat code in a video game: Luis Suarez, [Lionel] Messi, [Ousmane] Dembele, Frenkie de Jong... We have a good team, great players and then it's the boss that has to decide who plays. We'll be ready to enjoy ourselves and make the fans and ourselves happy at all times."

Barcelona kick off their pre-season fixtures on Tuesday when they play Chelsea in Saitama, Japan.

They then face Vissel Kobe, Arsenal and Napoli before taking on Athletic Bilbao in their first La Liga game of the 2019-20 season on August 16.

Barca won the Spanish title last season at a canter, finishing 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico, and 19 ahead of Real Madrid.

The close of their season was disappointing, though, as they lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia and suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool that saw them knocked out the UEFA Champions League at the semi-final stage:

Winning Europe's elite competition will be Barca's prime aim next season.

The Blaugrana have failed to even reach a Champions League final since they last won the famous trophy back in 2015.

When they last triumphed, they boasted the fearsome attacking trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar.

Even after the addition of Griezmann, there are rumours still swirling Barca could re-sign Neymar two years on from his departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

If Barca fail to land the Brazilian, though, they will still have a remarkable attacking unit following the arrival of Griezmann, who could form a devastating partnership with Messi and Suarez in 2019-20.