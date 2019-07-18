Barcelona Reportedly Offer £90M and Players for Neymar

Barcelona Reportedly Offer £90M and Players for NeymarJuly 18, 2019
Barcelona have offered Paris Saint-Germain £90 million plus two players for star forward Neymar, according to Sky in Germany:
BREAKING: Barcelona have bid £90m plus two players for PSG forward Neymar, according to Sky in Germany.
The Spanish champions are willing to include two players from a list including Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo or Malcom in the deal to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou.
There is another player who could be included in the transfer but his identity "is not yet known," according to the report.
