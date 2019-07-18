Barcelona Reportedly Offer £90M and Players for Neymar

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 18, 2019

Brazilian football star Neymar reacts as he plays in a five-a-side football tournament for his charity Neymar Junior Project Institute, in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Barcelona have offered Paris Saint-Germain £90 million plus two players for star forward Neymar, according to Sky in Germany:

The Spanish champions are willing to include two players from a list including Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo or Malcom in the deal to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou.

There is another player who could be included in the transfer but his identity "is not yet known," according to the report.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Zaha Wants to Leave Palace

    Could Arsenal land their big summer target?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zaha Wants to Leave Palace

    Could Arsenal land their big summer target?

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar’s Injury Problems Worry Barca

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Neymar’s Injury Problems Worry Barca

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Arsenal Target Saliba 'Likes' Spurs Kit 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Target Saliba 'Likes' Spurs Kit 👀

    via mirror

    'New Messi' Refuses New Deal Amid Man City Interest

    Thiago Almada has $17M release clause

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'New Messi' Refuses New Deal Amid Man City Interest

    Thiago Almada has $17M release clause

    via Mail Online