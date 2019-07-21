Cubs Trade Rumors: Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos Targeted by Chicago

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs "are among the teams showing interest" in Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.

Castellanos is batting .280 with a .467 slugging percentage, 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 92 games. MLB.com's Jordan Bastian noted why he'd be of particular use to the Cubs:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.