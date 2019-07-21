Cubs Trade Rumors: Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos Targeted by Chicago

Cubs Trade Rumors: Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos Targeted by ChicagoJuly 21, 2019
Ed Zurga/Getty Images
The Chicago Cubs "are among the teams showing interest" in Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.
Castellanos is batting .280 with a .467 slugging percentage, 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 92 games. MLB.com's Jordan Bastian noted why he'd be of particular use to the Cubs:
Jordan Bastian @MLBastian
Castellanos has a 1.090 OPS and 184 wRC+ vs left-handed pitching this year. Cubs have struggled vs. LHP and corner OF is one place on roster where help could be added. https://t.co/SdTlT2Fva4
