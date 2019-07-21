Cubs Trade Rumors: Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos Targeted by Chicago

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JULY 14: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers hits against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 14, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs "are among the teams showing interest" in Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.

Castellanos is batting .280 with a .467 slugging percentage, 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 92 games. MLB.com's Jordan Bastian noted why he'd be of particular use to the Cubs:

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cubs Preparing to Unleash Kimbrel and Bulk Up the Pen

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Cubs Preparing to Unleash Kimbrel and Bulk Up the Pen

    Patrick Mooney
    via The Athletic

    Analyzing Cubs' Second-Base Situation, Trade Pieces

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Analyzing Cubs' Second-Base Situation, Trade Pieces

    Anthony Pasquale
    via CubsHQ.com

    Time for Cubs to Extend Báez

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Time for Cubs to Extend Báez

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Players, Umps Heated Over Robots in MLB 🤖

    B/R talked with MLB stars on one of the most significant potential changes in baseball. Not everyone is on board ➡️

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Players, Umps Heated Over Robots in MLB 🤖

    B/R talked with MLB stars on one of the most significant potential changes in baseball. Not everyone is on board ➡️

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report