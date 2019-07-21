Matthijs de Ligt: Money Played No Role in Juventus Transfer, Laughs Off Rumours

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt has said money wasn't a factor when he opted to join Juventus from Ajax this summer, insisting it would be against his character to prioritise finances in the decision.

Goal's Dan Sheridan recently detailed reports suggesting De Ligt shunned an agreement with Barcelona after new suitors surfaced in the race for his signature. The centre-back spoke to VI and dismissed those claims:

"Money played no role at all in my choice for a new club. Everyone who knows me, knows that.

"Money has never been 'leading'. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I will respect that, but some people were saying things like that very easily.

"Every day there was something new. Suddenly, even my father was too fat and that's why one of the clubs (Manchester United) didn't want me. That makes you go: 'come on man'."

Paris Saint-Germain were also said to be interested in De Ligt, who was alleged to turn down their approach after the French outfit refused to put him on the same wage scheme as Kylian Mbappe.

The Bianconeri signed De Ligt for €75 million, and the 19-year-old has been vocal in his belief that Juventus is the correct next destination in his career, per Goal:

De Ligt was named in last term's UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season after helping Ajax advance to the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur via away goals.

Juve have made it to two finals in the past five campaigns and have failed to reach the quarter-finals only once in the previous seven seasons. Domestically, they've also been crowned Serie A champions for the past eight seasons in a row.

The Italian powerhouse signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a club-record €100 million last summer, and De Ligt spoke of the influence he had in luring him to Turin:

The youngster has rejuvenated a Juventus back line that lost 38-year-old Andrea Barzagli to retirement this summer, while Giorgio Chiellini, 34, and Leonardo Bonucci, 32, may not be far behind in heading for the exit.

Sportswriter Adam Digby recently cited quotes from Mariella Scirea, wife of Italian legend and Juventus icon Gaetano Scirea, who approved of new arrival De Ligt:

Like Scirea—who was 21 when he joined the Bianconeri—De Ligt is moving to a much larger setting with greater expectations, but the potential he's demonstrated thus far suggests he's equal to the challenge.

De Ligt made his Juve debut during their 3-2 International Champions Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and could earn his first start when they face Manchester United on Thursday.