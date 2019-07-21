Bayern Munich CEO Questions Pep Guardiola's Awareness Amid Leroy Sane Rumours

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has questioned whether Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola "knows what's going on in his club" regarding the Germans' pursuit of Leroy Sane.

Rummenigge recently responded to Guardiola's comments that said he hoped Sane would remain at the Etihad Stadium for the long term, suggesting Bayern still hoped to sign the winger this summer.

Speaking to Bild (h/t Goal), the Bayern figurehead said: "I don't know if Pep knows what's going on in his club. No idea. Let's wait. If there is something to announce, then we will do that, but it's not that far."

Journalist Simon Stone recently appeared on BBC 5 Live Sport, addressing the "open secret" of Bayern's interest in Sane and his current situation:

City are said to value their player at €90 million (£80.7 million), and Stone suggested Guardiola has the reserves to survive such a loss with wide options like Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

Sane, 23, has a contract until 2021 and has improved season after season during his City tenure, scoring a career-high 16 goals last campaign. He also recorded 18 assists in his 47 appearances despite taking on a back-up role at times compared to the previous year.

Guardiola has long contended City's priority is to keep the player if they can, recently reiterating to reporters that there have been offers of a new deal on the table since last year, via PA Dugout:

The manager described Sane as a player with special quality, the likes of which is "difficult to find," and City would be losing one of Europe's elite young players if he moved back to Germany.

Bayern lost two veteran wingers when Arjen Robben (retired) and Franck Ribery left the club this summer, but Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry look the likely successors to take over as things stand.

Rummenigge has generally been open when asked about Bayern's pursuit of Sane. The 63-year-old said in June that the City star's willingness to join was essential, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

The fact the saga continues may suggest Sane has returned Bayern's interest and would move to the Allianz Arena, where he'd be more assured of a starting spot at the premier club in his native Germany.

Guardiola appears secure in his club's future regardless of where Sane ends up playing his football this season, though Rummenigge's remarks could mean a change of scenery is on the horizon.