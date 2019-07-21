Gareth Bale's Agent Says Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Is 'A Disgrace'

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has called Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane a "disgrace" after the Frenchman said he hopes the forward leaves the Santiago Bernabeu soon.

Barnett told AFP: "Zidane is a disgrace; he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid."

The Welshman's representative was then asked if Bale is set to leave Real Madrid and added "we are working on it."

Bale was left out of Real Madrid's pre-season fixture against Bayern Munich at the International Champions Cup in the United States on Sunday.

Zidane made his feelings about the 30-year-old quite clear after the 3-1 defeat:

The Wales international has been a key player for Los Blancos and has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles with the club, scoring over 100 goals:

Bale's career at Real Madrid has frequently been interrupted by injury, but he also appears to have been frozen out by Zidane since he returned to the club for a second spell as manager in March.

The forward found himself out of the starting XI towards the end of the season and did not even make it off the bench in Real Madrid's final La Liga fixture of a disappointing campaign:

Real Madrid finished in third place in La Liga, were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by bitter rivals Barcelona and saw their Champions League hopes ended by Ajax.

Zidane's comments have prompted fresh speculation over Bale's future, and a move away from the Bernabeu now appears to be on the cards.

Chinese side Beijing Guoan are interested in the Welshman and can afford his £600,000-per-week wages, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

Miguel Delaney at The Independent reported that Paris Saint-Germain are discussing a swap deal with Real Madrid involving Neymar and Bale.

The Welsh star's contract at the club runs until 2022, and he had appeared set to stay at Real Madrid. However, Zidane's latest comments suggest Bale has no future with Los Blancos and will need to find a way out before the close of the transfer window.