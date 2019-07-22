Real Madrid vs. Arsenal: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live StreamJuly 22, 2019
Arsenal will hope to increase their advantage as 2019 International Champions Cup leaders when they meet Real Madrid in Landover, Maryland, on Tuesday chasing a third consecutive win.
The Gunners have opened their tournament with back-to-back victories over Bayern Munich and Fiorentina. Real, on the other hand, are still seeking their first win of the pre-season competition after losing 3-1 to Bayern in their first outing.
Real are favourites to win this clash despite Arsenal's form and their slow start to the tournament, but it could be Unai Emery's men offer better value in the friendly affair.
FedEx Field will host two of Europe's giants on Tuesday, with Arsenal hoping to avoid becoming the first Premier League club to suffer defeat in this year's International Champions Cup.
Date: Tuesday, July 23
Time: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Wed., July 24)
Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.), Premier Player (UK)
TV Info: ESPN (U.S.), ESPN Deportes (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)
Odds
Real Madrid: Evens
Draw: 13-5
Arsenal: 21-10
Via Oddschecker.com.
Preview
Arsenal won't feature in this season's UEFA Champions League and don't boast the same prestige as Tuesday's opponents, yet the north Londoners could be considered favourites to win this clash on paper.
The Gunners could have an advantage in match fitness considering they've played three pre-season fixtures to Real's one, winning each of those while scoring a combined eight goals and conceding only once.
Academy youngster Eddie Nketiah, 20, has been a particularly lively figure for Emery's team of late and has five goals in three pre-season appearances.
He scored a brace during their 3-0 hammering of Fiorentina on Saturday—his second brace in two games—and was in bright spirits preparing for a crunch encounter against Los Blancos:
Eddie Nketiah @EddieNketiah9
Another win, along with 2 more goals and a MOTM. Thank you for the warm welcome North Carolina. ⚽️🇺🇸 @Arsenal https://t.co/Y1bUm7pyYN
Joe Willock, 19, provided Arsenal's other goal against La Viola, and journalist James Benge summarised the latest impressive performance of a promising pre-season tour so far:
Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl
🔥 Nketiah 😎 Willock 💪 Saka The future is bright indeed at Arsenal | @jamesbenge https://t.co/Bub0gd4ss1
Zinedine Zidane played close to his first-choice XI against Bayern, complete with record signing Eden Hazard, but his team finished a distant second to their German opponents.
The only real positive moment to come from the result was a maiden goal for Rodrygo Goes, who came on for his Real debut and put an incredible free-kick past Manuel Neuer, via Eleven Sports:
Eleven Sports @ElevenSports_UK
| 🔥 | Rodrygo this screamer on his debut for Real Madrid last night. https://t.co/P1OIgf8rQ2
One noticeable absence from that fixture was Gareth Bale, who was omitted from Zidane's 17-man teamsheet despite the fact teams are allowed to include 19 players.
The Real chief made it clear after the Bayern defeat that the club's intention is to sell Bale:
B/R Football @brfootball
Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid are looking to sell Gareth Bale. https://t.co/ZnTR3Q3RTm
The former Tottenham Hotspur star will be one fewer concern for Arsenal, although the likes of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and former Chelsea menace Hazard are still threats in their own right.
Real may also look to hand full debuts to summer arrivals Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy after they impressed off the bench last time out.
Arsenal were the first team to reach two wins during this summer's International Champions Cup, and they could temporarily move six points clear at the table summit if other results go in their favour.
