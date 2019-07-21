Video: Shane Lowry, Wife Wendy Honner Celebrate After 2019 British Open Win

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Irish golfer Shane Lowry celebrated alongside wife Wendy Honner on Sunday after he was crowned 2019 British Open champion at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Lowry, 32, shot one over par Sunday but still finished 15 under overall, six shots ahead of runner-up Tommy Fleetwood.

He parred the 18th hole to clinch the first major title of his career in sensational fashion. Honner was on hand to congratulate Lowry alongside their daughter, Iris, via The Open:

Lowry won the Claret Jug at his eighth attempt, having previously missed The Open's cut in three of those appearances. Before tying for 12th in 2018, Lowry had never managed to finish inside the top 48 at the British Open.

Golf legend and 2016 Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke was the first to embrace Lowry following his win.

Padraig Harrington was the last Irishman to win The Open when he clinched back-to-back trophies in 2007 and 2008. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy won the major in 2014, but he hasn't won another major since and missed this weekend's cut in surprise fashion.