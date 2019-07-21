WWE Rumors: The Rock, John Cena 'Not Currently Scheduled' for Raw Reunion

MARC SEROTA/Associated Press

Monday's Raw reunion will feature some of the biggest names in sports entertainment history, but it appears two of WWE's most mainstream draws will not be making the trip.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said there are currently no plans for The Rock or John Cena to make an appearance in Tampa, Florida (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.)

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest Raws of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um...we will see," Cena told Deco Drive on Thursday of potentially appearing on the show.

Cena hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35, when he returned to his Doctor of Thuganomics persona and laid a rap verse and a beating on Elias. He hasn't wrestled since the Jan. 14 episode of Raw, which saw him be written out of the Royal Rumble so that he could go film a movie.

It's believed that Cena will return to WWE at some point this fall, likely coinciding with SmackDown's move to Fox. Meltzer reported that WWE is looking at another reunion special for SmackDown on Oct. 4 when that move becomes official, with Cena expected to make an appearance and The Rock being "up in the air."



The Rock hasn't made an appearance in WWE since WrestleMania 32, when he set the record for fastest WrestleMania win in history with a six-second trouncing of Rowan.

Monday's Raw reunion will feature nearly every other major player from wrestling's last couple decades, with Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, DX, Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin scheduled to make appearances, among others. While Austin has some level of fame outside the wrestling world, it's fair to say most of the returnees remain most famous for their time in the wrestling ring.

Cena and The Rock are two of the most high-profile actors in the country at the moment, with both parlaying their WWE stardom into worldwide fame. While Cena remains an active part of the WWE roster—and thus more likely to make these types of appearances—it's hard to expect either to drop whatever else they have going on for a relatively impromptu reunion special.