Simon Yates Wins 2019 Tour de France Stage 15; Julian Alaphilippe Loses GC Time

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

Great Britain's Simon Yates crosses the finish line of the thirteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27,2-kilometer individual time-trial in Pau, on July 19, 2019. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Mitchelton–Scott's Simon Yates raced to victory on a gruelling Stage 15 on the Tour de France, while Julian Alaphilippe showed the first signs of weakness in the yellow jersey, as Thibaut Pinot made big strides in the general classification.

Yates produced a terrific acceleration on the final climb, riding away from Simon Geschke and then holding off the chasing pack to take a comfortable win. It's the Englishman's second stage win on the 2019 Tour.

In the race for yellow, Pinot staked his claim as the man to watch in the final week, as he dropped Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas and Alaphilippe on the final climb. 

  

