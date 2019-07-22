Chivas vs. Atletico Madrid: 2019 ICC Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

Mexican side Chivas take on Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday at the Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Chivas have been beaten in both of their two ICC games in the United States. They lost their opener 2-1 to Fiorentina and were then thumped 3-0 by Portuguese champions Benfica.

The game is their last of the tournament but Atletico's first. Diego Simeone's side kicked off their pre-season fixtures with a 3-0 win over Spanish second division side Numancia on Saturday.

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Time: 9 p.m. (ET), 2 a.m. BST (Weds, July 24)

TV Info: Premier Sports 2 (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN Deportes+ (U.S.)

Match Preview

Atletico Madrid have been one of Europe's busiest clubs in the summer transfer window, as highlighted by the Guardian's Marcus Christenson:

The club handed eight of their new signings a debut in their first pre-season outing against Numancia:

Yet the win was marred by an injury to record signing Joao Felix. The 19-year-old was forced off after just 27 minutes of their win over Numancia:

However, there were plenty of positives to take ahead of their match against Chivas. Ivan Saponjic and Felipe both scored debut goals, while Vitolo was also on target and will be hoping to impress.

The winger was not a regular under Simeone last summer but is keen to make an impact, per Pablo Egea at Marca.

"I've wanted to have opportunities since I first joined Atletico and I've not been able to play until now. It's something that I want, I was excited to return and let's hope I can have much more game time this season."

Atletico will expect to beat a Chivas side that is in the midst of a busy schedule. The club have been juggling their ICC commitments with the start of the Liga MX campaign:

Chivas did have chances to score against Benfica, but Miguel Ponce, Juan Basulto and Alexis Vega were all denied by the woodwork:

Tomas Boy's side will be keen to avoid finishing their ICC campaign with a third straight defeat, but it will be a surprise if they can take anything from a talented and difficult to beat Atletico team.

Prediction: Chivas 0-2 Atletico Madrid