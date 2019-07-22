Bayern Munich vs. Milan: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Tim Warner/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Two of Europe's biggest sides go head-to-head in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday when Bayern Munich meet AC Milan at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Bayern are fresh from a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in Texas, while Milan will be kicking off their pre-season preparations under new manager Marco Giampaolo.

Robert Lewandowski will be aiming for his third goal in as many games in pre-season, but he will be up against goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made his Milan debut in the ICC in 2015.

Here are the full details for what should be a fascinating clash:

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Time: 8 p.m. local, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

TV Info: Premier 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Premier Player, ESPN+

Match Odds (via Sporting Bet): Bayern 4-5, Milan 14-5, Draw 14-5

Only Real Madrid have won more UEFA Champions Leagues than Milan, but the Italian giants have found themselves out of the European elite for some time now.

They last won the Scudetto in 2010-11 and have not finished in Serie A's top four since 2012-13.

Bayern, meanwhile, have won seven Bundesliga titles in a row and remain regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League.

The two sides met in the ICC in 2017 and Milan won 4-0. Patrick Cutrone scored twice on that occasion, and he will be looking to find the net again on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old is joined in Milan's attacking ranks by Krzysztof Piatek, who netted 22 goals in Serie A last season for Genoa and the Rossoneri:

Lewandowski had the same league return in Germany last term, scoring 22 and providing seven assists in the Bundesliga, while his combined return for all competitions was a remarkable 40 goals.

On the basis of his start to pre-season, the 30-year-old has not lost his scoring touch. He netted Bayern's second in their win over Real and was his side's sole goalscorer in their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Lewandowski will have to be kept quiet if Milan are to pick up victory in Kansas, but the Italians also have their own marksmen to trouble Bayern.