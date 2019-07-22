Reviewing the Wildest Backstage WWE Rumors so Far in 2019

0 of 5

WWE

It isn't too hyperbolic to suggest 2019 has been the wildest year for WWE rumors, perhaps ever.

And it's only July.

This year has seen it all in a short period of time. A WrestleMania has passed, stars like Ronda Rousey have dipped off programming (yes, that was this year), competitors such as All Elite Wrestling have forced WWE into big changes, and the departure of a talent like Dean Ambrose has created a whole new level of speculation at the product atop everything else.

Looking back, the wildest rumors weren't always false in an eye-of-the-beholder sense, though they have had some interesting ramifications since they made the rounds.

These are the most noteworthy WWE rumors to emerge so far this year.