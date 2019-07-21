TMZ: Gilbert Arenas Not at Fault for 'Terrifying' Car Crash; 911 Calls Leaked

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Authorities have reportedly determined that BIG3 star Gilbert Arenas was not at fault for a July 7 car accident on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California, that resulted in another vehicle being flipped over, according to TMZ Sports.

The California Highway Patrol told TMZ that the driver of the 2000 Toyota RAV4 that collided with Arenas' 2018 Mercedes was at fault and was driving above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

