TMZ: Gilbert Arenas Not at Fault for 'Terrifying' Car Crash; 911 Calls Leaked

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - JULY 13: Gilbert Arenas #0 of the Enemies dribbles against Andre Owens #20 of the Aliens during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Dunkin' Donuts Center on July 13, 2019 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/BIG3/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Authorities have reportedly determined that BIG3 star Gilbert Arenas was not at fault for a July 7 car accident on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California, that resulted in another vehicle being flipped over, according to TMZ Sports.

The California Highway Patrol told TMZ that the driver of the 2000 Toyota RAV4 that collided with Arenas' 2018 Mercedes was at fault and was driving above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bucks Sign Kyle Korver to One-Year Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bucks Sign Kyle Korver to One-Year Deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    James Harden Is 'Good' with Chris Paul

    NBA logo
    NBA

    James Harden Is 'Good' with Chris Paul

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Kuzma Ready to Be the Lakers' 3rd Star?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Kuzma Ready to Be the Lakers' 3rd Star?

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brian Wright to Be Promoted to Spurs GM; R.C. Buford Getting New Role

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Brian Wright to Be Promoted to Spurs GM; R.C. Buford Getting New Role

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report