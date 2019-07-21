PSG Sporting Director: 'No Concrete Offer for Neymar' Amid Barcelona Rumours

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said the club has yet to receive a "concrete offer" for Neymar amid continued speculation linking him with a switch to Barcelona.

The Brazilian joined PSG in 2017, becoming the most expensive player in history after making the switch from the Camp Nou. However, throughout his time at the club, there have been reports linking Neymar with an exit.

Those have intensified lately, with the Blaugrana said to be keen to bring back Neymar for a second spell. However, Leonardo told Le Parisien the French champions have not received a bid (h/t Guy Atkinson of Goal).

"Honestly, there is nothing different from the last time we talked," he said. "Nothing at all. It has not moved. There is no concrete offer for Neymar. He is with us. He is a player for PSG. I repeat, there is no concrete offer. It's been the same situation for 10 days."

Sky Sports recently reported that Barcelona had put forward an offer to the French champions for Neymar.

The Blaugrana are apparently willing to part with £90 million and two players from a list of six, with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Malcom and Samuel Umtiti said to be available.

Per the Spanish Football Podcast, reports from Spain have suggested the coming week will be key in determining whether Neymar rejoins Barcelona:

While PSG paid a huge amount of money to get Neymar to join them two years ago, there's a sense the club would be happy to cash in on him for the right price this summer.

Leonardo has already said the player can move on "if there is an offer which suits everyone." PSG also confirmed they would take "appropriate action" against the 27-year-old after he failed to turn up on time for pre-season training.

It would be intriguing to see Neymar back at Barcelona, especially given the shock manner of his departure. It's clear the man himself still reflects fondly on his time at the club, with whom he was involved in some huge successes:

Although there's been a lot of negative focus on Neymar in recent years, Sid Lowe of the Guardian commented on just how good a player he is:

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and new signing Antoine Griezmann available, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde already has attacking options that have most managers in European football feeling envious. Neymar would give him a surfeit of firepower.

But it doesn't appear as if Barcelona have made a move for Neymar in this transfer window. However, you sense there are many more chapters to be written in what's turning into the summer's major transfer saga.