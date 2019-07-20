Lakers Rumors: Former LAL Guard Mike Penberthy Hired as Shooting Coach

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Mike Penberthy will reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that the former Lakers guard will be hired by the team as a shooting coach, and the 44-year-old told McMenamin it's "good to be back."

As a player, Penberthy played for the Lakers from 2000-2002 alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. L.A. won the NBA Finals in both of Penberthy's seasons with the team, though he only appeared in three games in the latter of the two.

Penberthy played in 56 total games and averaged 4.9 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds as a Laker. Relevant to his role with the organization now, Penberthy shot 39.6 percent from three-point range through 53 appearances in 2000-01.

The California native also served as a shooting coach for the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Prior to that, according to the Pelicans' media guide for 2018-19, Penberthy worked with NBA stars such as Paul George, Andre Iguodala, Dwyane Wade and more as a private trainer.