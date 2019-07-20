Browns' Jarvis Landry: Duke Johnson's Trade Request Won't Be Distraction at Camp

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that running back Duke Johnson Jr.'s trade request "will not be a distraction" when the team begins training camp Thursday.

"It will not be a distraction," Landry said. "Our focus is pretty clear. We want to win a championship and the guys that are here, that’s going to help us do that. We start on Thursday. Let’s get it done."

Landry previously spoke about the matter in June after quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed disappointment with how he felt Johnson handled his trade request:

Johnson, who is entering his fifth NFL season, saw his touches go from 156 in 2017 to 87 in 2018. He amassed 630 total yards and three touchdowns last season after registering 1,041 scrimmage yards and seven scores the year prior.

Per Cabot, he requested a trade in April less than a year after signing a three-year contract extension through the 2021 season in June 2018.

Johnson and Browns brass have both made comments to the media since, with the 25-year-old back going on the record about the topic at mandatory minicamp in June:

However, head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey have both intimated that the running back isn't going anywhere.

If so, Johnson doesn't figure to see many more touches than last year barring injury. Nick Chubb is the clear No. 1 back after ending that way last season on the depth chart, and the newly acquired Kareem Hunt will join the team midseason after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The Browns have 16-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, per Vegas Insider.