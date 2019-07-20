Eden Hazard, Real Madrid Fall to Bayern Munich 3-1 in 2019 ICC Friendly

Tim Warner/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Despite Bayern Munich's 3-1 defeat of Real Madrid in its 2019 International Champions Cup friendly, the Summer of Eden Hazard continued.

The 28-year-old made his Real Madrid debut at NRG Stadium in Houston after signing with the club on a five-year contract and £100 million transfer fee from Chelsea June 7.

Hazard made his first of what will be many appearances in the Spanish side's starting XI and put in 45 minutes' work before Vinicius Junior replaced him at halftime. While on the pitch, the Belgian national pushed the pace, managing one shot on goal and winning a free kick just outside the box.

However, Bayern was able to do what Hazard—or any of the Los Blancos—did not for the majority of the contest: score.

Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring in the 15th minute. The Frenchman buried his own rebound, as his initial shot ricocheted off of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid squeezed plenty of excited chances between then and Bayern's next goal in the 67th minute. But once Robert Lewandowski buried that one, Serge Gnabry quickly followed suit. Leon Goretzka intercepted Madrid's poor attempt to clear the ball and sent a cross to a wide-open Gnabry.

Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden was quite impressed with the reigning Bundesliga champions since 2012:

The rout seemed to be on until Madrid finally broke through with a perfectly executed free kick outside the box by Rodrygo in the 84th minute.

Bayern may have been unable to keep the clean sheet, but it showed much better form than in its 2-1 loss to Arsenal Wednesday night.

The German club will next take on AC Milan in an ICC matchup Tuesday night at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Meanwhile, Madrid will look to secure its first win—and Hazard, his first goal—of the summer against Arsenal Tuesday evening at Washington D.C.'s FedEx Field.