Imagining the 5 Worst NBA Teams Next Season

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

2018-19 Stats: 33-49, minus-2.4 net rating

Notable Additions: Brandon Clarke, Jae Crowder, Andre Iguodala, Josh Jackson, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant

Notable Subtractions: Avery Bradley, Mike Conley, CJ Miles, Chandler Parsons, Delon Wright

This spot easily could have gone to the Phoenix Suns, who finished a remarkable 14 games behind the second-worst team in the West last year. They have considerable ground to cover to get out of the cellar after a 19-win year.

The Suns have been awful for what seems like forever. They haven't won more than 24 games since 2014-15 and have been itching to get back into the playoff picture the whole time. Phoenix, ever shortsighted, is desperate for progress.

The Memphis Grizzlies are different. They've spent the offseason stripping down their roster by trading Mike Conley and accumulating future assets. They opportunistically absorbed Andre Iguodala into their salary-cap space with a first-rounder attached, and in an on-the-nose illustration of how their aims differ from Phoenix's, Memphis also got two future second-rounders and De'Anthony Melton from the Suns for taking on the unwanted salary of Josh Jackson.

Phoenix cleared room so it could pay Ricky Rubio $51 million to get ignored off the ball just like he did with the Utah Jazz, hoping the veteran can juice its 2019-20 win total. Meanwhile, the Grizz got younger and positioned themselves to keep their top-six protected 2020 first-rounder.

Memphis appears open to tanking/developing youth this season before getting good enough to feel comfortable conveying an unprotected first-rounder to the Boston Celtics in 2021.

The upcoming season can serve as a foundation for the Grizzlies. They have a new head coach, a new point guard in Ja Morant and a clear big-picture approach. The Suns, meanwhile, seem anxiously fixated on the immediate future.

That gives Phoenix an advantage in its quest for wins this year, which lands the Grizzlies (perhaps happily) among the bottom five.