WWE Rumors: Undertaker Not Scheduled to Appear at 2019 SummerSlam

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Undertaker's return to WWE at Extreme Rules apparently wasn't designed to set up a match for the Dead Man at SummerSlam.

Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Gene Mrosko of Cageside Seats), WWE's lineup for the biggest show of the summer doesn't include the Undertaker.

Speculation about the Undertaker wrestling at SummerSlam began earlier this month with Elle Collins of Uproxx noting local advertising in Toronto, where this year's pay-per-view is being held, was pushing a match between the Phenom and Drew McIntyre.

Meltzer did note on the July 7 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) that someone in WWE said "don’t read anything into it."

WWE has become increasingly reliant on advertising matches and stipulations that don't end up taking place.

An Undertaker-McIntyre match seemed like a logical next step since the two men were on opposite sides of a tag match at Extreme Rules. Undertaker pinned Shane McMahon after a tombstone to win the match, then nodded approvingly at Roman Reigns.

The SummerSlam card currently has three matches officially announced. Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal title against Seth Rollins; Becky Lynch will put the WWE Raw Women's Championship on the line against Natalya; Ember Moon will challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown women's crown.

SummerSlam will be held on Aug. 11 at Scotiabank Arena.