Ricochet and the 10 Greatest High-Flyers in WWE History

Credit: WWE.com

High-risk, high-flying moves in professional wrestling are incredible to watch on television, but they are even better to watch live and in person. Nothing like the height these performers jump from, coupled with the sickening thud they make with the ground upon impact, demonstrates how brutal this business can be.

And for the professional wrestlers who specialize in high-flying maneuvers, the common refrain isn't an exaggeration; they are sacrificing their bodies for our entertainment. There is no way to safely fall off a 30-foot ladder and crash through a wooden table. Damage piles up over the course of years.

Here are the 10 greatest high-flyers in WWE history—the human highlight reels who risked life and limb to give the audience its money's worth. Put some respect on their names.