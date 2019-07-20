Benfica Cruise Past Chivas 3-0 in 2019 International Champions Cup Friendly

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Benfica beat Chivas during Saturday's International Champions Cup action, cruising to an easy 3-0 win

Raul de Tomas provided the Portuguese side with a dream start after just four minutes, and Rafa Silva and Haris Seferovic added to the advantage in the second half.

The Mexican side contested this friendly with plenty of backups, as their domestic campaign gets under way on Sunday against Santos:

They lost their ICC opener 2-1 against Fiorentina.

Benfica's starting XI included more familiar names like Seferovic, Alex Grimaldo, De Tomas and Ruben Dias.

Unsurprisingly, it took the much more experienced Portuguese side little time to break the deadlock. Just four minutes into the contest, De Tomas slotted home after solid work from Caio out wide.

It was a great start for the summer signing:

The early goal slowed down Benfica's onslaught, but the Portuguese side were still comfortably the better team. Ernesto Vega did try his luck with a shot, but goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos was ready for it.

The pace of the contest was surprisingly high in the first half, even though this was only a pre-season friendly. The water break after 30 minutes was needed, but it also affected the pace of the contest, with all momentum vanishing from Benfica's passing game.

Vlachodimos had to flash his talents twice more before half-time, making two great saves in less than a minute. First, Miguel Ponce proved a real handful, and Vega's shot shortly after was just as tricky.

Benfica made changes to start the second half, while Chivas kept their XI on the pitch in the hopes of continuing their momentum. They ended the half well and went close to equalising after 50 minutes, but Ponce's strike crashed off the crossbar.

Chivas put real pressure on the Eagles, and after a swift passing move, Jose Gonzalez headed a ball over the target. Minutes later, the Mexicans again hit the bar, this time through Juan Basulto.

A series of substitutions again took the pace out of the contest, and chances became few. Seferovic fired wide from a promising position, before Silva all but decided the contest in favour of the European side.

With 20 minutes left to play, he finished off a fine team move, beating goalkeeper Raul Gudino.

That goal completely took the wind out of Chivas' sails, and just three minutes later, Seferovic added to the advantage, firing home from close range.

Seferovic nearly doubled his tally, forcing a save from Gudino, before another wave of substitutions halted play. Benfica took their foot off the gas from that point on, easing to a win.

Chivas' next outing will be on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid. Benfica face Fiorentina on Thursday.