Renato Sanches Says Bayern Munich, Niko Kovac Need and Believe in Him

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches believes he won't leave the club during the summer transfer window, as manager Niko Kovac needs him and believes in his future.

The former Golden Boy winner has yet to live up to the lofty expectations in Germany, and it has led to some speculation regarding his future. Per Goal's Chris Burton, he thinks he will get his chance to shine in the coming season:

"I just want what's best for me. If the best for me is to stay here, I'll stay - I want to play football.

"We’ve spoken about everything.

"We’ve talked about my situation and training. He (Kovac) told me that he’s going to give me and the other players a chance to prove ourselves.

"Me and the other players, we’re starting from zero. I think he needs me because I’m a good player and the club believes in me."

He previously fuelled the exit rumours himself by openly discussing where he could go if he left, per Sport1 (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy):

Kovac has said the talent isn't going anywhere:

Sanches made the move to Germany in 2016 after a breakout campaign with Benfica. He then played a key role for Portugal in their UEFA Euro 2016 triumph, elevating the expectations even further.

But things haven't gone according to plan since. The 21-year-old spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Swansea City but didn't make much of an impact, and he made just four Bundesliga starts for the Bavarians last season.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Sanches did flash his talent in spurts and bagged his first goal in the German top flight during the 2018-19 campaign. While his progression may have slowed tremendously, he remains a talented youngster with tons of room for growth.

If he were available for transfer, there is little doubt interested clubs would be all over him. Perhaps a permanent change of scenery is all he needs to get back on track, and his value is likely lower than it has ever been since he left Portugal.

Kovac seems determined to keep working with the youngster, however, and more opportunities seem likely in the coming season.