WWE 2K20: Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns Cover, Release Date, Trailer and Details

Photo credit: 2K

Trailblazing WWE Superstar Becky Lynch accomplished another remarkable first Monday, as she was revealed to be the cover athlete for the WWE 2K20 video game.

Lynch, who will share the honor with fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, is the first woman to be featured on the cover of a WWE 2K video game.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Becky noted that being on the cover of WWE 2K20 ranks right up there with some of the biggest accomplishments of her career: "Pretty freaking high. It'll be The Man and the firsts. The first to main-event WrestleMania, the first WWE Superstar on the cover of ESPN The Magazine and then the first woman on the 2K video game. It just feels like it's been accomplishment after accomplishment, and it feels pretty freaking great."

Lynch also discussed the importance of sharing the cover with Reigns on the heels of his return from leukemia, which has since gone into remission: "To overcome something like he did and come back in such a short manner, I think it gave so much hope to so many people. Look, that's what a lot of this is about, it's about inspiring and it's about giving hope. And to be able to share the cover, that's quite the honor."



WWE 2K20 will be available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows PC on Oct. 22, and those who buy the Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition will get special characters in Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Mankind and Chyna, who is making her 2K debut.

2K Sports

The reigning Raw women's champion was an obvious choice for the cover since she has spent much of the past year breaking through glass ceilings. That included being part of the first women's main event in WrestleMania history at WrestleMania 35 in April against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Lynch won that match to become the first person to simultaneously hold the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.

The Irish Superstar, who refers to herself as The Man, is the face of a video game that features a highly anticipated and long-awaited addition. For the first time in the history of the WWE 2K franchise, gamers will have the ability to play as a female Superstar in MyCareer mode.

A female MyCareer mode speaks to how far women's wrestling has come in WWE, and Lynch is proud to be at the forefront:

"It's pretty gratifying. I think once you show people the way and that something is possible, then it gives people hope. It gives people that passion, that drive, that they want to come up and match you and they want to get there because they see that it's possible. So now we see that women can main-event WrestleMania, we see that women can be on the cover of 2K20, and I expect that everybody's gonna be coming for that top spot, and I love it."

Also, the 2K Showcase mode for WWE 2K20 is entitled "The Women's Evolution," and it will follow the career development of Lynch, Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, who are collectively known as the Four Horsewomen.



Lynch is happy to share some of the spotlight with her fellow Four Horsewomen:

"It's pretty gratifying because we all came up at the same time, and we all have the exact same goal. We all want the same thing, and we just love this business. We wanted to work this business better for us and for all the other women out there; the ones that have come before us and the women that are gonna came after us and the women who are currently there busting their asses. It's especially gratifying because when we came up—it was three of the four that came up—four years ago I was the least relevant of the women in the Evolution, so from that to being on the cover of the video game, pretty freaking great."

The Four Horsewomen came up through NXT together, and they are widely credited with the progression of women's wrestling in WWE. Since getting called up to the main roster, every Four Horsewomen member has become a multi-time women's champion.

Their emergence also played a significant role in WWE producing the first all-women's pay-per-view in company history last year entitled Evolution.

In recent weeks, Lynch has paved the way for WWE's female Superstars in a different way by getting involved in the Universal Championship rivalry between her boyfriend, Seth Rollins, and Baron Corbin. At Extreme Rules, Becky and Rollins beat Corbin and Lacey Evans in a winner-takes-all mixed tag team match for the universal and Raw women's titles.

WWE 2K20 will allow gamers to recreate that bout or create dream matches of their own, as mixed tag team matches have been added to the game.

Lynch offered some ideas for gamers who may look to pit her and Rollins against some different opponents in 2K20: "I'll take on Charlotte and Ric Flair maybe. Or Dynamite Kid and Natalya. Or Bret Hart and Natalya. There's so many options."

Now, the WWE 2K20 cover athlete is focused on her next challenge, which is a Raw Women's Championship defense against Natalya at SummerSlam in Toronto on Sunday.

With a number of big victories under her belt along with the distinction of being the face of WWE 2K20, The Man will undoubtedly be among the top attractions at the biggest event of the summer.