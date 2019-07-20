Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Compares Mason Greenwood to Ryan Giggs After Goal

Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on the club's forward Mason Greenwood and has compared the youngster's development to that of Red Devils icon Ryan Giggs.

Greenwood was on the scoresheet on Saturday, grabbing the winning goal in a 1-0 triumph over Inter Milan. The 17-year-old impressed in general play, too, continuing what has been an encouraging pre-season for him so far.

Afterwards, Solskjaer spoke of his high hopes for the United starlet and said he expects him to play a part in the senior setup in the 2019-20 season, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

"The kid's only 17 and he's learning every day training with these boys. He's been with us the last few months, he's grown in confidence, he's grown in stature and, as I said before, when you've got players who perform it's difficult to keep them out.

"But we've got to keep our feet on the ground with him, he's only 17, there'll be ups and downs but he's enjoying his football.

"Mason's never been on my mind to send out on loan, he's one we have to keep at our place, keep him and play him when we feel it's good for him and at the moment he's fine. He reminds me a little bit about the Giggsy story, you can't really send him on loan and for me he's ready to be in this squad."

Here's more of what the United boss had to say, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

The International Champions Cup Twitter account provided the highlights from the game, including Greenwood's excellent left-footed finish:

Greenwood made his debut for United in the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in March before making his first Premier League appearance four days later against Arsenal.

Those chances came about after some excellent performances in the United youth setup, and after backing up his goal against Leeds United with another against Inter, the signs are that he's ready to be more involved in the United side next season.

The Sportsman provided the numbers accrued by the teenager from all of his appearances last term:

Per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, Greenwood wasn't the only youngster to impress in what was an excellent overall performance from the Red Devils:

The fact Solskjaer is willing to mention to Greenwood and Giggs in the same sentence is a testament to just how highly he rates the former. The latter is one of the finest players to represent United, after all, winning 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League on two occasions.

If Greenwood enjoys half of the success Giggs did, he'll be considered a United great. He still has a lot to do to prove himself as a regular for the Red Devils, although it's clear Solskjaer has plenty of faith in the rising star.