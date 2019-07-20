Oney Lorcan: Vince McMahon Banned Me for Life, Had Police Escort Me Away in 2011

Photo credit: WWE.com.

NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan told a bizarre story involving WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Friday in a tweet.

According to Lorcan, McMahon banned him from WWE for life and had him escorted from the building in 2011, but WWE Superstar Fandango called him in 2015 to inform him the ban was lifted:

Lorcan's timeline is somewhat questionable since he signed a developmental contract with WWE and made his debut at an NXT live event in October 2015, which is before he said Fandango told him the lifetime ban was over.

Also, the only match Lorcan appears to have had for WWE before signing with the company came in 2009 and not 2011. In that match, Lorcan wrestled as The Carolina Panther and lost to The Great Khali on SmackDown.

Lorcan was a big-time star on the independent circuit as Biff Busick, and he has brought his hard-hitting brand of wrestling to WWE's yellow brand.

He is currently in a tag team with rough-and-tumble Brit Danny Burch. They have come close to winning the NXT Tag Team Championships on numerous occasions and put on several great matches along the way.

Whether Lorcan's story is fact or fiction, it stands to reason that WWE is happy to have such an impressive in-ring talent in the fold.

