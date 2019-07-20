Broncos HC Vic Fangio Bans Music at Practice: 'There's No Music in Games'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio announced Friday music will be banned during the team's practices throughout training camp ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

Fangio explained his decision to James Palmer of the NFL Network.

"There's no music in games," he said. "And when it comes to the point where we need to simulate crowd noise in practice, which we will do, it will be noise. It won't be music ... Noise by definition is sounds annoying. Music sounds nice."

Fangio is trying to chart his own path after being named a head coach for the first time in January after 40 years as an assistant at the high school, college and professional levels.

The 60-year-old Pennsylvania native was named the Associated Press' NFL Assistant Coach of the Year last season for his work as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator.

When asked to expand on his reasoning, he pointed to his experience as an assistant as a key reason for removing loud music from the practice fields.

"Anybody who has been a position coach, or assistant coach, they don't like the music," Fangio told reporters. "It makes it hard to talk to your guys. I don't see the benefit of having music out there. I was an assistant coach, and I don't want to drum out the noise to talk to my players."

The Broncos opened training camp Wednesday and held their first practice Thursday as they prepare for the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason Aug. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.