WWE Rumors: Bret Hart Joins Jim Ross, Bully Ray in Rejecting Raw Reunion Invite

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart reportedly turned down the opportunity to appear on Monday's Raw Reunion show.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Hart joined fellow Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Bully Ray in declining the chance to be on Raw.

While Ross is the lead announcer for All Elite Wrestling and Bully Ray works for Ring of Honor, Hart doesn't have an allegiance to any company.

Hart does have a link to AEW, however. At Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 25, Hart revealed the AEW World Championship. It was a surprise appearance, but Hart was already in town due to his appearance at Starrcast II.

The Excellence of Execution's last appearance for WWE came at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony one night before WrestleMania 35 in April. Hart inducted himself and the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart into the Hall of Fame as the Hart Foundation alongside Neidhart's daughter, Natalya.

During the speech, Hart was tackled by a fan, which caused the feed on WWE Network to momentarily cut out.

Both Hart and Natalya were fine, and they went on to finish the speech and received thunderous applause from the live crowd.

The 62-year-old's Hart relationship with WWE has been tenuous since the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, which saw Vince McMahon orchestrate a ruse to take the WWE Championship off Hart and put it on Shawn Michaels before Hart departed for WCW.

Hart returned for a Hall of Fame induction in 2006 and made his long-awaited return to Raw in January 2010. Hart went on to face Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26, and he has made sporadic appearances for the company since then.

While Hart reportedly won't be present for Raw Reunion, a myriad of legends and Hall of Famers will be, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Michaels.

