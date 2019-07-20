Mason Greenwood Leads Manchester United to Win vs. Inter Milan in 2019 ICC

Yong Teck Lim/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United opened their 2019 International Champions Cup campaign with a win, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Singapore on Saturday.

Substitute Mason Greenwood found the net in the 76th minute, while summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka also caught the eye for the Red Devils, who stepped up their preparations for the new Premier League season with an impressive performance.

What's Next?

United face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai on Thursday. Meanwhile, Inter will also travel to China, where they will meet Serie A foes Juventus in Nanjing on Wednesday.

