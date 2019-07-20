TMZ: Lakers' Anthony Davis Renting $14M Mansion in Bel-Air at $50K Per Month

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis has reportedly started to rent a $14.1 million mansion in the upscale Los Angeles suburb of Bel Air, California.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Davis, who was acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, is paying around $50,000 per month to live in the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home inside a gated community.

The house also features numerous amenities, highlighted by a gourmet kitchen, built-in bar and a basketball court should the six-time NBA All-Star selection want to get some shots up without taking the 35-minute trip to the Staples Center.

Davis was born and raised in Chicago before attending the University of Kentucky. After a standout season with the Wildcats, he was selected by the then-New Orleans Hornets with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

He's since developed into one of the league's top players and is expected to team with LeBron James to make L.A. a championship contender.

The Lakers (6-1 odds) are listed as the oddsmakers' third choice to win the 2020 NBA title behind only the rival Los Angeles Clippers (7-2) and Milwaukee Bucks (11-2), per Vegas Insider.

Meanwhile, Davis is heading into the final guaranteed season of a five-year, $127.2 million contract, so he shouldn't have much trouble coming up with the rent payments.