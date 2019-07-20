Zinedine Zidane Talks Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Takefusa Kubo

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane spoke about the club's reported interest in Paul Pogba and the future of Gareth Bale in a press conference on Saturday.

Los Blancos have been linked with a possible move for the Manchester United midfielder, with the player saying himself he'd be open to a "new challenge" recently.

Zidane fielded questions on the eve of the team's International Champions Cup match with Bayern Munich on Sunday and was unsurprisingly quizzed on Madrid's reported interest in the player:

"You ask me another question, and I will always answer the same. We know with the club what we want to do, and we are working on what we want to do. What I'm looking forward to is tomorrow's match and working bit by bit. We have time for the rest, and we'll see what will happen."

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Pogba is Madrid's priority transfer target despite a summer of major spending:

Meanwhile, Bale has been consistently linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. However, as of yet no deal to leave Los Blancos has been agreed, and Zidane has said he wouldn't be too concerned if the 30-year-old were to remain at the club:

"Him staying is not a problem. I can't say that the player is a problem. He has a contract, he is here, and what I can say is that anything could happen.

"I have to respect all the players; he is with us, and he is a Real Madrid player. We will see what will happen. His role has not changed compared to in June."

The most recent outfit linked with the winger is former club Tottenham Hotspur, with Carlos Carpio and Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa of Marca reporting Spurs would be willing to pay as much as €60 million (£54 million) for their ex-player.

However, Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, was asked about the story and said, "I don't comment on rubbish," per TalkSport.

The Madrid No. 11 finds himself in a difficult position at the start of 2019-20, as it's anticipated he's not going to be a regular starter under Zidane. The previous campaign was one of inconsistency for Bale, as both he and the team struggled for form. He made 29 appearances in La Liga, notching eight goals and four assists.

When he is on the field, Bale is still capable of conjuring match-defining moments. At the end of the 2017-18 term, he netted this memorable goal in the UEFA Champions League final win against Liverpool:

Zidane also praised the talents of new signing Eden Hazard. "He's a determining player. He scores goals and makes a difference," the Madrid boss said. "He's shown it throughout his career, and now we have him. We will take advantage of his qualities. I'm very happy with him. Eden needed a club like Real Madrid to improve."

The Frenchman also talked up the talents of one of the club's understated summer acquisitions, 18-year-old Japan international Takefusa Kubo.

"He looks good to me; he's training well," Zidane said of the youngster, who is part of the senior squad for the pre-season tour. "He's a quality player."