Kai Havertz Plays Down Bayern Munich Links Amid Liverpool Rumours

Joining Bayern Munich isn't the next inevitable step for Kai Havertz after the Bayer Leverkusen star, who has also been linked with Liverpool, cast doubt on the idea of a move to the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to Bild (h/t Goal), Havertz discussed where his future may lie: "I really don't know yet whether Bayern is the next and right step for me. I also don't know whether foreign countries would not be more suitable for me. I really don't think too much about it at the moment."

While he was open about the fact he could be an asset for Die Roten, the 20-year-old made sure to note he could also fit elsewhere.

Liverpool represents one possibility, with the Reds named alongside Bayern and Barcelona as suitors, according to Bild (h/t TalkSport's Josh Fordham). Despite the links, Leverkusen have previously been adamant their star player will stay for at least another season.

Back in June, Leverkusen described a transfer as "impossible," per Goal's Sam France and SPOX. German source TZ (h/t France) had reported an offer worth €90 million from Bayern.

If Liverpool were to test Leverkusen's resolve, this summer would be the moment to do it. In May, Leverkusen sporting director Reiner Calmund told Bild (h/t Metro's Phil Haigh): "Havertz will go to Bayern next year, not this year."

Havertz appeared to echo the sentiment earlier this month:

The desire to acquire the player sooner is understandable given his rapid rise as one of the most skilled attackers in Europe. Havertz combines pace with flair, vision and shooting power. Those qualities helped him score 17 goals and provide three assists in the Bundesliga last season.

As a natural athlete and relentless runner in the final third, Havertz is an ideal fit for the pressing game Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp demands:

Exactly where Havertz would fit in a Liverpool squad that already has Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah along the front is a mystery, however.

One possibility would be to turn him into a roving central schemer, the way Philippe Coutinho was before his move to Barcelona in 2018. The Reds have lacked creativity from central areas while both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana have struggled to stay fit.

Bayern's need for Havertz is more obvious, with Die Roten looking to refresh things out wide following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. It's already obvious Havertz won't lack for suitors whenever Leverkusen decide to finally cash in.